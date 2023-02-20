* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2
inches, with spotty higher amounts at or above pass level. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph, including localized whiteout
conditions.
* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, and Monida Pass.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.