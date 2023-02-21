* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three inches

with higher amounts mainly above pass level. Winds gusting as

high as 45 mph, with localized whiteout conditions possible.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and

Holbrook.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.