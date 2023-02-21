* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three inches
with higher amounts mainly above pass level. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph, with localized whiteout conditions possible.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and
Holbrook.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.