* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches
across the eastern Snake Plain and up to 6 inches at or above
pass level. Highest elevations across the South Hills and Albion
Mountains will see amounts near 1 foot. Winds gusting as high
as 55 mph, including localized whiteout conditions.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook
and the Cooper Basin.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.