CCA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches

across the eastern Snake Plain and up to 6 inches at or above

pass level. Highest elevations across the South Hills and Albion

Mountains will see amounts near 1 foot. Winds gusting as high

as 55 mph, including localized whiteout conditions.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook

and the Cooper Basin.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.