* WHAT…Snow and strong wind expected. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel in the backcountry could be very difficult.

Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional snowfall is expected Monday and

Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.