* WHAT…Snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to

7 inches with 8 to 11 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph for the Southern

Highlands and Albion mountains. Wind gusts for other areas will

be less, 20 to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Island Park area, Big Hole mountains including Pine

Creek pass, the Caribou range including Wayan and Swan Valley,

the Southern Highlands/Albion mountains and the Wasatch

mountains in Idaho including Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 8 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds will

bring blowing and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.