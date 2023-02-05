* WHAT…Snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of 2
to 7 inches with 8 to 11 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph for the Southern
Highlands and Albion mountains. Wind gusts for other areas
will be less, 20 to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Island Park area, Big Hole mountains including Pine
Creek pass, the Caribou range including Wayan and Swan Valley,
the Southern Highlands/Albion mountains and the Wasatch
mountains in Idaho including Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 8 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds will
bring blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.