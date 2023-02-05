* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8

inches. Locally higher amounts possible in the Tetons and

higher terrain in southwest Yellowstone National Park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 11 AM today to noon MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please

monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel

into the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.