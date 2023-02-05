* WHAT…Snow expected. 1 to 3 inches of snow has fallen across
the area. Additional snow between 3 and 5 inches are expected.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Through Noon Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please
monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at bridger teton
avalanche center.org, if your plans include travel into the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.