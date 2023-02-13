WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 PM MST TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
with isolated amounts up to 5 inches in the higher terrain.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
- WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.
- WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS
EVENING TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Snow and breezy winds expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the mountains above 6500
feet MSL and 2 to 5 inches in the valleys below. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph.
- WHERE…Pine Creek Pass, Fish Creek Summit, Georgetown Summit,
Malad Summit, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and
Victor.
- WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…Snow and breezy winds expected. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 11 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 2 to
6 inches in the valleys below. Winds gusting between 30 to 45
mph. Gusts as high as 55 mph Tuesday night especially in Clark
County.
- WHERE…Monida Pass, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Ashton Hill,
Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.
- WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes Tuesday night.