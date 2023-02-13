WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 PM MST TUESDAY…

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches

with isolated amounts up to 5 inches in the higher terrain.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS

EVENING TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY…

WHAT…Snow and breezy winds expected. Total snow

accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the mountains above 6500

feet MSL and 2 to 5 inches in the valleys below. Winds gusting

as high as 45 mph.

Malad Summit, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,

Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and

Victor.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY…