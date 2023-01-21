* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulation
of 4 to 9 inches anticipated above 6000 feet MSL with 1 to 3
inches in the lower valleys. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph across
ridge tops will likely produce areas of blowing and drifting
snowfall with local whiteout conditions.
* WHERE…South-central mountains.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Accumulating snowfall with areas of blowing and
drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility, creating
hazardous driving conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.