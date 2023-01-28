* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the

Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations

of up to two inches, except up to 5 inches on ridge tops and

elevations above passes.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Sunday to noon

MST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST

this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.