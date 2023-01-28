* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, and
Georgetown.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Sunday to noon
MST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.