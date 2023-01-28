* WHAT…Snow and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph leading to

areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Monida Pass including the communities of Dubois,

Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind

chills as low as 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.