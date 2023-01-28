* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches for

Salmon and other lower valleys. Additional snow accumulations of

5 to 8 inches at Williams Creek Summit, other higher elevations. Flash

freeze of wet surfaces possible as arctic air arrives on

Saturday afternoon.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and a

flash freeze will make roads and sidewalks very slick.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.