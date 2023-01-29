…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 9 AM MST MONDAY…

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory additional snow

accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory,

very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 30 to 40 below

zero.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this

afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this

afternoon to 9 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold

wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little

as 15 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.