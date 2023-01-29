…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 9 AM MST MONDAY…
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 30 to 40 below
zero.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this
afternoon to 9 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 15 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.