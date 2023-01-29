* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter

Weather Advisory, additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston,

Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

noon MST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon

MST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use

caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov.