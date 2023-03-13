* WHAT…Snow expected with a mix of rain and snow in the
valleys. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches in the
mountains above 7000 feet MSL and 3 to 7 inches in the valleys
below. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Wayan, and Swan Valley.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.