* WHAT…Snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.

Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the

mountains above 7000 feet MSL and 3 to 5 inches in the valleys

below. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Wayan, and Swan Valley.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.