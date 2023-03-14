* WHAT…Snow expected with a mix of rain and snow in the

valleys. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches in the

mountains above 7000 feet MSL and 3 to 7 inches in the valleys

below. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Wayan, and Swan Valley.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.