* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the Teton Mountains, and 4 to
6 inches in the Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Friday. The heaviest
snow is expected between 6 AM and noon Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult mainly for the morning
commute over Teton Pass. Areas of blowing snow expected
especially on ridges and open areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at bridger teton avalanche center.org, if your plans
include travel into the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.