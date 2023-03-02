* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the Teton Mountains, and 4 to

6 inches in the Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Friday. The heaviest

snow is expected between 6 AM and noon Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult mainly for the morning

commute over Teton Pass. Areas of blowing snow expected

especially on ridges and open areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at bridger teton avalanche center.org, if your plans

include travel into the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.