* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches

with 7 to 11 inches for ridgetops. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph. Blowing and drifting of snow is likely.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and the Caribou Range including

Antelope Flats, Swan Valley, Pine Creek Pass and Victor.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

will likely significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions will likely impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.