* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches,
except 8 to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Wayan, Emigration Summit, Swan Valley, Victor, Pine
Creek Pass, Island Park, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, and
Kilgore.
* WHEN…From 3 AM Friday to 6 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
