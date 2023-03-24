* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches, except 6 to 9 inches on ridge tops. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier,

Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Dubois, Spencer,

Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.