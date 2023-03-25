* WHAT…Snow showers and blowing snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 MPH

this morning before subsiding.

* WHERE…The Big Hole Mountains and Teton Valley, including but

not limited to Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, and

Ashton.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Be prepared for slick road conditions and areas of

reduced visibility.

If you will be traveling in the advisory area, slow down, use

extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. The

latest road conditions can be obtained via 511.idaho.gov, the

Idaho 511 app, or by calling 5 1 1.