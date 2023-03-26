* WHAT…Snow showers expected. Additional snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts in the backcountry

above pass level.

* WHERE…The Beaverhead Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains,

and Island Park region, including but not limited to Monida

Pass, Dubois, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Island Park, and

Ashton Hill.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Be prepared for slick road conditions and areas of

reduced visibility.

If you will be traveling in the advisory area, slow down, use

extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. The

latest road conditions can be obtained via 511.idaho.gov, the

Idaho 511 app, or by calling 5 1 1.