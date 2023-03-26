* WHAT…Snow showers expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts in the backcountry
above pass level.
* WHERE…The Beaverhead Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains,
and Island Park region, including but not limited to Monida
Pass, Dubois, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Island Park, and
Ashton Hill.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Be prepared for slick road conditions and areas of
reduced visibility.
If you will be traveling in the advisory area, slow down, use
extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions can be obtained via 511.idaho.gov, the
Idaho 511 app, or by calling 5 1 1.