* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches along Salmon River Road including Shoup, 3 to 6 inches

Cobalt to Leesburg, and 5 to 9 inches in the higher elevations

including Williams Creek Summit.

* WHERE…Western Lemhi County.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to midnight MDT Sunday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.