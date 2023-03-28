* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
above 4500 feet.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to
Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Gilmore Summit.
* WHEN…From 9 PM Wednesday to noon MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.