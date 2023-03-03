* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches

with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Willow

Creek Summit, Stanley, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo

* WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions due to pockets of

blowing and drifting snow, as well as low visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.