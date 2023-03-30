* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in
the southern Wood River Valley with up to two inches elsewhere.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay,
Chilly, Challis, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.