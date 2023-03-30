* WHAT…Snow with total accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, mainly
over the higher terrain of southern Yellowstone. Accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches around Mammoth and the Lamar Valley.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Through 6 PM MDT today. The heaviest snow is likely to
occur until 9 AM this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel and recreation in and around Yellowstone
could be difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your
plans include travel into the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.