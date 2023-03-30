* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches
above 6000 feet MSL with 2 to 6 inches in the valleys below. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph particularly in the Albion Mountains
and South Hills.
* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom,
McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
