* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches,

except 8 to 14 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains-Centennial Mountains – Island Park-

Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands- Including the cities of Victor,

Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.