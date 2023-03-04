* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches, with only 2 to 6 inches in the lower elevations of

Yellowstone National Park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, Wind River Mountains West, and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Now until 11 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton

Pass, Togwotee Pass, Salt River Pass, and South Pass. Visibility

in heavier snow and some blowing snow will range between a tenth

and a half a mile. This could result in hikers and snowmobilers

becoming disoriented and lost.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at bridger teton avalanche center.org, if your plans

include travel into the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.