* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of

2 to 5 inches with totals in the Upper/Lower Snake Plain around

2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain, Lower Snake River Plain,

Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River Region, Marsh and

Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Bear Lake

Valley, Blackfoot Mountains-Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands.

Including the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall,

Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon,

Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles,

Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,

Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.