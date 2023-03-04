* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 5 inches, lowest across the Raft River region east to

Pocatello, with locally higher amounts over 6 inches at and

above pass level. Winds gusting 35 to 45 MPH with locally higher

gusts possible, especially along Interstate 84 near Idahome.

* WHERE…The southern highlands, Raft River region, northern

Cache Valley, Bear Lake, Albion Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains,

Snake Plain, and Beaverhead Lemhi Highlands, including but not

limited to Albion, Sweetzer Summit, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad,

Preston, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, Soda Springs,

Lava Hot Springs, McCammon, American Falls, Aberdeen,

Pocatello, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg,

St. Anthony, Dubois, and Monida Pass.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous with slick roads, low

visibility, and blowing and drifting snow across highways.

If you will be traveling across the advisory area, slow down, use

extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. The

latest highway conditions are available at 511.idaho.gov, the

Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511.