* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting 30 to 40 MPH.

* WHERE…The mountains of the Lost River Range.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous with slick roads, low

visibility, and blowing and drifting snow across highways.

If you will be traveling across the advisory area, slow down, use

extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. The

latest highway conditions are available at 511.idaho.gov, the

Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511.