* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches from Pinedale to Bondurant, and 2 to 3 inches from La
Barge to Big Piney to Farson.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green
River Basin.
* WHEN…Now until 11 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Visibility in
heavier snow will generally range between a half and one mile.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.