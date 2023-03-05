* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of
up to 2 inches. Winds gusting 25 to 40 MPH, highest in the Upper
Snake Plain.
* WHERE…The Beaverhead Lemhi Highlands, Snake Plain, Blackfoot
Mountains, and Bear Lake area, including but not limited to
Monida Pass, Dubois, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls,
Ammon, Shelley, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Aberdeen, American Falls,
Pocatello, Chubbuck, Soda Springs, Georgetown, Montpelier, St.
Charles, Geneva Summit, and Border Summit.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Although active snowfall will be ending for most areas
this morning, winds will be increasing. Be prepared for
continued slick roads and pockets of blowing and drifting snow
across highways.
If you will be driving, slow down, use extra caution, and plan
extra time to reach your destination. The latest highway
conditions are available at 511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or
by calling 511.