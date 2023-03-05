* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Winds gusting 25 to 40 MPH, highest along Interstate 84
near Idahome.
* WHERE…The Shoshone Lava Beds, southern highlands, Raft River
region, northern Cache Valley, Lost River Valley, Lost River
Range, and the Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, including but not limited
to Shoshone, Carey, Albion, Sweetzer Summit, Rockland, Holbrook,
Inkom, McCammon, Malad, Preston, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek
Summit, Banner Summit, Stanley, Willow Creek Summit, Mackay,
Arco, and Howe.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Although active snowfall will be ending, be prepared
for continued slick roads and pockets of blowing and drifting
snow across highways.
If you will be driving, slow down, use extra caution, and plan
extra time to reach your destination. The latest highway
conditions are available at 511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or
by calling 511.