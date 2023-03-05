* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Winds gusting 25 to 40 MPH, highest along Interstate 84

near Idahome.

* WHERE…The Shoshone Lava Beds, southern highlands, Raft River

region, northern Cache Valley, Lost River Valley, Lost River

Range, and the Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, including but not limited

to Shoshone, Carey, Albion, Sweetzer Summit, Rockland, Holbrook,

Inkom, McCammon, Malad, Preston, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek

Summit, Banner Summit, Stanley, Willow Creek Summit, Mackay,

Arco, and Howe.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Although active snowfall will be ending, be prepared

for continued slick roads and pockets of blowing and drifting

snow across highways.

If you will be driving, slow down, use extra caution, and plan

extra time to reach your destination. The latest highway

conditions are available at 511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or

by calling 511.