* WHAT…Blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations

of up to half an inch. Winds may gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain, Lower Snake River Plain, Bear

Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains-Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands.

This includes the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, St.

Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,

Bone, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.