* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations this afternoon and again
later tonight are expected to total 4 to 6 inches in the
mountains with 1 to 3 inches in the lower valleys.
* WHERE…Caribou, Bear River, and Big Hole Ranges as well as
the Marsh and Blackfoot mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.