7:46 am sunrise

Hope you enjoyed the sunshine over the weekend and got a nap. Dreary weather is back and we have another taste of winter returns. Rain/snow chances at 20% today – mainly spotty rain after lunch. Winds N 5-10 this morning gusting from SW up to 20 later. 25 this morning and 41 this afternoon. Clouds increase into tonight with snow for tomorrow morning and 30 degrees .

Rain/snow mid-morning and rain in the afternoon.

Winds SW 15-20 and gusting to 30mph Tuesday. High 40 tomorrow.

Tuesday night with rain/snow 27. SSW 14-20 and gusts to near 30. Wednesday – 30 % chance of snow before noon – High 37 and 19 Wednesday night as we clear out.

Thursday Sunny and 41. Very seasonable with light winds. Just a few degrees off of typical mid-March weather.

Thursday night 19 and clear.

Friday will be sunny and 44.

This weekend more sun and temps climb to the upper 40’s. NICE!