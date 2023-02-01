From tonight at 8 until tomorrow night at 11pm, the I-15 corridor has now been included in a winter weather advisory. Jackson, Pocatello, Idaho Falls, American Falls, Blackfoot, Rexburg – all can expect snow 1-4+” especially above 6500 ft. and winds busting to 45 mph. Slick, low visibility, lousy travel conditions and it all rolls in later tonight about 9pm for I-15 and scatterd into Valentine’s Day. Download our weather app for live forecasts, VIPIR, alerts, and temperatures.

Portions of the Magic and Treasure Valley are under a Wind Advisory from 5pm tonight through 11 am tomorrow morning. Burley, Rupert, Oakley can expect gusty winds 35-45 mph and gusts to 55mph as the system begins to swirl through the region.

The low temperatures after the storm will make your teeth chatter (again).

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather