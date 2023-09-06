MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Democratic Party has launched a $4 million effort to pressure Republicans to back down from impeaching a new liberal state Supreme Court justice. Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler says the effort announced Wednesday will include digital and television ads, voter outreach efforts and a website tracking where every Republican lawmaker stands on impeachment. Justice Janet Protasiewicz began her 10-year term in August, giving liberals a 4-3 majority on the court for the first time in 15 years with abortion rights and redistricting challenges at stake. Republicans say she has prejudged pending redistricting lawsuits based on comments she made during the campaign.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.