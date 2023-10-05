MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The public will get a chance to sound off on a Republican-authored plan to hand the Milwaukee Brewers more than $614 million to fund repairs at American Family Field. A state Assembly committee is set to hold a hearing on the proposal Thursday at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Under the proposal, the state would give the team $60.8 million next fiscal year and up to $20 million each year after that into 2046. The city and Milwaukee County would contribute $337 million. The hearing comes hours after the Arizona Diamondbacks eliminated the Brewers from the National League playoffs.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.