MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has reaffirmed her ruling this summer that state law permits consensual medical abortions. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year reactivated Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul immediately filed a lawsuit challenging the ban’s validity. Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper ruled in July that the ban prohibits attacking a woman in an attempt to kill her unborn child and doesn’t apply to consensual medial abortions. Schlipper issued a ruling Tuesday refusing to reconsider her position and issued summary judgment in favor of Kaul.

