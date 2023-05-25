MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin say drugs laced with fentanyl that killed one person and caused three more to overdose were purchased at a bar owned by a state lawmaker. Republican state Rep. Rob Brooks has owned the bar located just north of Milwaukee since 2007. Village of Grafton Police Chief Jeff Caponera confirmed Monday that a patron of the Railroad Station sold fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed 28-year-old Nick Hamilton. Three friends of Hamilton also overdosed on the drugs after attending a birthday party at the bar earlier this month. Police records show that officers have been called to the bar before for drug-related complaints. Brooks has co-sponsored legislation to crack down on fentanyl distribution.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

