MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate have voted to fire eight appointees nominated to state boards by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The votes carry the effect of firing Evers’ picks, which include a majority of the state Natural Resources Board, a Democratic elections commissioner and the chair of a medical examining board who has supported abortion rights. Without a majority on the Department of Natural Resources policy board, the panel cannot vote on items such as the contentious wolf management plan it is considering. Evers and Republicans have clashed over appointees for years, and the governor called Tuesday’s vote “insanity.”

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

